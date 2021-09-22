Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes $651,000 Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,750. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

