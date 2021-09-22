Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

