Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IXG opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.