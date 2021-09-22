Woodcoin (LOG) Market Capitalization Reaches $565,282.72

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $565,282.72 and $44,982.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,442.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.75 or 0.06919318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.64 or 0.00369058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.57 or 0.01247720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00114459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00524401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.25 or 0.00540137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00351794 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

