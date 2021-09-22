SYNC Network (SYNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $858.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. SYNC Network has a market cap of $2.93 million and $858.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00395711 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.75 or 0.00998402 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,796,855 coins and its circulating supply is 120,106,002 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SYNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.