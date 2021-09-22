Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $144,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 101.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $229,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,038 shares of company stock worth $8,807,290 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TENB opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -173.73 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

