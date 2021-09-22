Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 12.4% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 356,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 361,827 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

