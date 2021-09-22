Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78.

