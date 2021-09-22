Heritage Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after buying an additional 2,032,966 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.47. 134,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,246,537. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

