Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,104 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $368.35. 717,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,995,016. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $261.22 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

