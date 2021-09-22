Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $287,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.40. 811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,386. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

