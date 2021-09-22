Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 177,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,524,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,732,000 after purchasing an additional 256,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

RSG traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.75. 4,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,995. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

