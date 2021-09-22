Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 593 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after buying an additional 63,718 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,589,000.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $85.41. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $58.13 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

