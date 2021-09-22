Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $158.39 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,723 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $158,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.04 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,868.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $126.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

