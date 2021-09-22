Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $186.63 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $186,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 730.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

RL stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

