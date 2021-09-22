Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Lockheed Martin worth $153,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT opened at $336.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

