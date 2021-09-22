Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $187.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.60 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.97.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

