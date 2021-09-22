Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,296 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,418,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

