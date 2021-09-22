Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 44,620 Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VWE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at 10.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.23. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1-year low of 8.88 and a 1-year high of 13.48.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

