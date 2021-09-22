Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,810,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,729,000 after buying an additional 508,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,406,727 shares of company stock valued at $337,831,370. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

