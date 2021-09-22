Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,437,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175,079 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,108,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,049,000 after acquiring an additional 297,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NIO by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after buying an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,600,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIO by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,159,000 after buying an additional 505,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

