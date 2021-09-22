Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,132,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.16% of Prudential Financial worth $3,292,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

PRU opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

