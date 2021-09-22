Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $43.42

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.42, but opened at $45.75. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 762 shares changing hands.

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $884.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

