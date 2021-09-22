Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Decreases By 23.2%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Wireless Telecom Group news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 43,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,836. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.