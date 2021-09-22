Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Update

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ELA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,297. Envela has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.95 million. Envela had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envela will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Envela in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

