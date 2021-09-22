eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 65,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $341.20 million, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.