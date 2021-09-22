MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.48. MRC Global shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 1,765 shares trading hands.
Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $616.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.