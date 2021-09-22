MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.48. MRC Global shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 1,765 shares trading hands.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.55 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

