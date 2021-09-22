Saturna Capital CORP Invests $268,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,748,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,997,000 after acquiring an additional 236,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.55.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,674. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.88. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,049.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,033,402 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.