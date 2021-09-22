Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $440,000 in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globant by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 131,127 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Globant by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

GLOB traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.57. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.58 and a beta of 1.26. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $165.50 and a 52 week high of $332.79.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

