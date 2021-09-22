USDK (USDK) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. USDK has a total market cap of $28.72 million and approximately $243.20 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00069900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00167890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00110040 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.14 or 0.06870334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.17 or 1.00057729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.48 or 0.00758707 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

