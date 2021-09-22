Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Boosted by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 24,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,207. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

