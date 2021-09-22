NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.53

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.53, with a volume of 125826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$187.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

