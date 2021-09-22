Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.05

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 926003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.