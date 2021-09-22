Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Short Interest Update

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,066,010,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.02. 2,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,499. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.