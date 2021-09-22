Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $10.34

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $11.83. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 714 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

