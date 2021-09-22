Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

