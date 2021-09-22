LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $434.19. 3,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,228. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.24 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.67.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,567 shares of company stock worth $1,728,577. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.