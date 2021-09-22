LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,467. The company has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $542.43 and a 200 day moving average of $469.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.94 and a 1 year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.