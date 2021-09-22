Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 85,836 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,774,050.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 124,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,635,840. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.50. 5,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,925. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

