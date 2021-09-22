Charter Trust Co. Sells 947 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Shares of GIS traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,273. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

