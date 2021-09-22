Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $30.84 Million Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $30,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 23.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

