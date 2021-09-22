2,769 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $239.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

