BlackRock Inc. Purchases 24,850 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,951,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.03% of Zimmer Biomet worth $3,369,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

