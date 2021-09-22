Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 347,857 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 347,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in C3.ai by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AI opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of -51.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $22,422,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,867,936 shares of company stock worth $94,801,725. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

