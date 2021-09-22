Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,529 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Fate Therapeutics worth $23,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,313,000 after purchasing an additional 463,924 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.