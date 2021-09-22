Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 52,453 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $26,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $239.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.