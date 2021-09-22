Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $37,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after buying an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Shares of BHVN opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $139.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

