Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 822 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

