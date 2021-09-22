Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,504 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $33,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSE:PRO opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

