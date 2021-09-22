21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

